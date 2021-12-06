India Omicron: Which states have reported cases of new variant?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 10:46 am

Thus far, five Indian states have reported COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant jumped to 21 over the weekend. As many as 17 fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant were reported on Sunday alone. Delhi and Rajasthan are the latest states to detect cases. Authorities have stepped up testing and quarantine measures in view of the threat. Here's a list of states where Omicron has been detected.

Karnataka Karnataka reported India's first cases

Karnataka had reported India's first two cases of the Omicron variant on Thursday. The infected people include a 46-year-old doctor from Bengaluru and a 66-year-old South African national who has since left India. Curiously, the Bengaluru doctor had no international travel history. Both were fully vaccinated before testing positive and displayed mild symptoms, according to health officials.

Gujarat Gujarat: Zimbabwe returnee tested positive

Gujarat joined Karnataka to become the second Indian state with a confirmed Omicron case. A 72-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from the African country of Zimbabwe was diagnosed with the strain. He had landed in Jamnagar city on November 28 and tested positive for COVID-19 on December 2. Doctors said he had mild symptoms such as cough, cold, and sore throat.

Maharashtra Maharashtra's tally reaches 8

On Sunday, Maharashtra added seven more cases to its Omicron tally. The fresh cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad (six) and Pune (one). The state had reported its first case of the strain on Saturday after a Dombivli resident who had returned from South Africa via Dubai tested positive. The total number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra is now eight.

Delhi Delhi reports its first case

The first Omicron case in the national capital Delhi was confirmed on Sunday. The 37-year-old patient had returned from Tanzania a few days ago. He is currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. He is fully vaccinated and has shown mild symptoms, officials said. All his contacts are being traced, they said.

Rajasthan Rajasthan reports most Omicron cases

Nine people have tested positive for Omicron in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. Four of them had returned from South Africa while the five others came in contact with the family after their arrival. The infected include two children aged seven and 12. They all have been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur (RUHS), officials said.

Strain What do we know about Omicron?

Omicron is said to be the most heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. It has some 50 mutations including over 30 in its spike protein alone. Officials have raised alarm saying it has been detected in 38 countries. Scientists say it spreads fast but more research is needed to establish that. It has not been linked to severe disease or death as yet.