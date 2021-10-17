Coronavirus: India reports 14K+ new cases, lowest in 229 days

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Oct 17, 2021, 12:08 pm

India on Sunday reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 229 days. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.29%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.42%. Infections have been declining steadily in India, however, experts warn the festive season could result in an uptick in cases. Currently, active cases account for 0.57% of the total cases.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.4 crore; over 4.5 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,40,67,719 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,52,124. So far, 3,34,19,749 patients have recovered, while 1,95,846 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 14,146 new infections, 19,788 more discharges, and 144 fresh fatalities. So far, 97,65,89,540 vaccine doses have been administered.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

56% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,553 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 7,955 new cases and 11,769 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 264 new cases and 421 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,233 new cases and 1,434 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 332 new cases and 585 recoveries.

Vaccine

India to have 30cr vaccine doses per month next year

In October, India will reportedly have a capacity of 28 crore vaccine doses: 22 crore Covishield doses and six crore COVAXIN doses. Sources informed ANI that 60 lakh doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D are also ready. Reportedly, India will have a monthly capacity of over 30 crore vaccine doses next year, including shots of Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, and Biological E's vaccine.

COVAXIN

Government being cautious with COVAXIN approval for kids

Even though the Subject Expert Commission of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended approval to COVAXIN for the 2 to 18-year-old demographic, the government is being cautious with the approval. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) will seek more expert opinion and consider all aspects before giving a go-ahead."