#MannkiBaat: PM Modi stresses on cleaning rivers, COVID-19 vaccinations

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 02:18 pm

Ahead of the festive season, Narendra Modi pushed for vaccinations as a safety guard against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 81st edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat.' During his address, Modi highlighted the significance of rivers on World River Day and urged people to mark a "river festival" at least once a year. Referring to the upcoming festive season, he pushed for vaccinations as a safety guard against COVID-19. Here are more details.

Rivers

Money from e-auction of gifts to be used for NGM

Highlighting the importance of cleaning rivers, Modi urged people to "undertake the endeavor of cleaning rivers and freeing them of pollution with collective effort and support." Referring to the Namami Gange Mission, he said, "collective efforts...mass awareness...a mass movement" are key to achieve this mission. He further said that the money received from the e-auction of his gifts is "dedicated solely" to this mission.

Rivers

Modi praises those working to rejuvenate rivers

Modi also highlighted various efforts by citizens to rejuvenate rivers across India. "There are some people who have dedicated themselves to these causes that have saved our rivers," he said. "I praise and greet everyone dedicated to this work," he said, urging all countryfolk across regions to celebrate a river festival at least once a year.

COVID-19

Modi emphasizes on COVID-19 vaccinations as festivals draw close

Further, Modi also asked everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the festive season nears. "We have to get the vaccine administered when our turn comes, but we also have to take care that no one is left out of this circle of safety." He said India is creating a daily record in the country's fight against COVID-19, especially on the vaccination front.

Gandhi

Buy Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti: Modi

The PM also called for a continued cleanliness drive and urged people not to take it as a program but as a responsibility. "Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) had connected cleanliness with independence; the same way he had made khadi the identity of freedom," he said. He then urged citizens to "aim for another new record" by buying Khadi on October 2, Gandhi's birth anniversary.

UPI

Modi says transactions through UPI increasing

Separately, Modi also said that transactions through UPI have been increasing in our country. "In August, 355 crore UPI transactions took place in one month... Today, on average, digital payments of more than Rs. 2 lakh crore happen through UPI." He also said that through the use of UPI in transactions, "the economy of the country is acquiring cleanliness and transparency."

Information

5,000 upcoming writers writing untold stories of freedom struggle

Nearly 5,000 upcoming writers are hunting for tales of the freedom struggle as a part of the celebration of 75 years of independence, Amrit Mahotsav, Modi said. The initiative aims at bringing to light untold stories of India's independence movement.

Other statements

What else did Modi say today?

Modi also praised and congratulated the team of eight disabled trekkers who recently scaled the Siachen Glacier. He also praised Uttar Pradesh's "One Teacher, One Call" campaign for the welfare of persons with disabilities. Remembering Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25, Modi said that three years ago, on this day, the world's largest health assurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, was implemented.