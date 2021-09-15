MP: COVID-19 positive passenger stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight

Though the man had no symptoms of coronavirus, he was shifted to a care center for COVID-19 patients

A 26-year-old passenger was stopped from boarding a Dubai-bound Air India flight at an airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday after his report came out positive for coronavirus in a rapid test, an official said. The passenger was later admitted to a care center that has been set up for COVID-19 patients.

Passengers

RT-PCR tests were conducted on 117 passengers of the flight

"As per the COVID-19 protocol, the rapid RT-PCR tests were carried out on 117 passengers of the Indore-Dubai flight at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Wednesday, and a 26-year-old man out of them tested positive for the coronavirus," said Dr. Amit Malakar, the nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention. "The man was going to Dubai for job purposes," the official said.

COVID-19

Indore has been the most affected by COVID-19 in MP

"Though the man had no symptoms of coronavirus, he was shifted to a care center for COVID-19 patients located on the Khandwa Road in Indore," the official further said. Indore has been the most affected by COVID-19 in the state. However, the cases of the viral infection have now sharply come down in the state.

Statistics

MP reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

"On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported seven new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 7,92,360, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state and the toll remained unchanged at 10,517," a health department official had earlier said. "The recovery count stood at 7,81,717, leaving the state with 126 active cases," he had said.