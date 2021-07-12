MP: Bodies of woman, three kids found floating in well

The woman's husband found their bodies floating in a well at Kashimajra village

The bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her three minor children were found floating in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Monday, police said. The woman's husband had lodged a police complaint on Sunday evening about his wife and three children gone missing from their home in Tikamgarh, Baldevgarh Police Station in-charge Amit Sahu said.

What happened?

The bodies were discovered by the woman's husband

Later, while searching for the missing four people, the husband himself found their bodies floating in a well at Kashimajra village, located nearly 35 km from the district headquarters, at around 2 am on Monday, the official said. The bodies were later fished out in the presence of police and sent for postmortem, he further added.

Details

Relatives say woman was mentally unstable

The woman has identified as Bharti and her husband, Nand Kishore Kushwaha. The children, three boys, namely Brajgopal, Harichandra, and Akash, were six, three, and one year old respectively. The police official said family members of the victims claimed the woman was mentally unstable and taking treatment from doctors at Gwalior and Jhansi. A probe is on into the case, he added.