Jeep Cherokee returns after 2-year hiatus with a hybrid powertrain

After a brief hiatus in 2023, Jeep 's Cherokee is back with a bang. The all-new 2026 model is bigger and better than its predecessor, featuring an advanced hybrid powertrain and more standard technology. The new Cherokee is built on Stellantis's STLA Large platform and measures 188.1-inch long, 83.6-inch wide (with mirrors), and 67.6-inch tall. It has a wheelbase of 113-inch, longer than the previous model, that results in an impressive 30% increase in cargo space.

Powertrain A look at the performance The 2026 Jeep Cherokee comes with a new 350V hybrid powertrain from Stellantis. It combines a turbocharged, 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine with a two-motor electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). The system generates an impressive 210hp of power and 312Nm of torque, delivering over 805km of range, and acceleration from 0-97km/h in just 8.3 seconds.

Off-road features It comes equipped with Active Drive I 4x4 system The new Cherokee comes standard with Jeep's Active Drive I 4x4 system, which has a rear-axle disconnect and four drive modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, and Mud/Sand. It also offers best-in-class approach and departure angles, 19.6 degrees (front) and 29.4 degrees (rear), along with a ground clearance of 8-inch. The SUV sports an all-new design that pays homage to the original XJ model with its boxy silhouette and U-shaped daytime running lights around LED headlights.

Interior amenities It offers Level 2 assistance for enhanced safety Inside, the Jeep Cherokee offers a familiar look with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment displays as standard. The vehicle runs on Uconnect 5 with the standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also features rain-sensing wipers, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear-park assist, and Active Driving Assist, a Level 2 assistance system for enhanced safety on the road.