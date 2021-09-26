Coronavirus: India reports 28K+ new cases; 260 more dead

India on Sunday reported over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases, out of which, nearly 60% of the fresh infections were concentrated in Kerala. Active cases rose slightly again, accounting for 0.90% of the total cases in the country. The recovery rate stood at 97.77%. The daily positivity rate—which has been under 3% for the past 27 days—stood at 1.90%. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.36 crore; nearly 4.47 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,36,52,745 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,46,918. So far, 3,29,02,351 patients have recovered, while 3,03,476 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 28,326 new infections, 26,032 more discharges, and 260 fresh fatalities. 85,60,81,527 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

59% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,276 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,723 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 16,671 new cases and 14,242 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 787 new cases and 775 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,724 new cases and 1,635 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,167 new cases and 1,487 recoveries.

Variant

Coronavirus variants getting better at airborne transmission: Study

Variants of SARS-CoV-2—the virus causing COVID-19—are getting better at airborne transmission, a study indicated. Researchers at the University of Maryland found that those infected with the Alpha variant released 43-100 times more virus while exhaling compared to those infected with the original strain. The study further found that the use of cloth or surgical masks can reduce the amount of virus released by half.

Covishield

NTAGI chief rules out change in Covishield dose gap

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chairperson Dr. NK Arora has ruled out changes to Covishield's dose gap. Currently, two doses of the vaccine are administered at a gap of 12-16 weeks. Recently, reports said private facilities may soon be allowed to administer the second dose after four weeks. Dr. Arora told TOI that any changes would be based on scientific evidence alone.