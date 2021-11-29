India vs NZ: Umesh, Ashwin strike in second session

Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin struck in the second session for India on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. The match is evenly poised at the moment. A salubrious partnership can put NZ in the driving seat, while India require a couple of breakthroughs to seal the deal. Here is the session report.

Start

Umesh struck on the very first ball

India were off to a terrific start in the second session. Umesh got rid of William Somerville on the first delivery of this session. Thereafter, Tom Latham and Kane Williamson shared a 39-run stand. The duo took the visitors past 100. However, R Ashwin gave India a crucial breakthrough in the form of Latham. Ravindra Jadeja removed the dangerous Ross Taylor eventually.

Milestone

India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Ashwin has broken Harbhajan Singh's long-standing record of 417 Test wickets. Ashwin is now India's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket among off-spinners. He is only behind Kapil Dev (434) and Anil Kumble (619) among Indians on the overall tally. He is expected to eclipse Dev too. Ashwin can also surpass former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock (421) on the list, in the ongoing Test.