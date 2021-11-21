Chahar, Kishan to join India A squad for SA tour

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 04:15 pm

Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan have been added to India A squad for the South Africa tour

Pace spearhead Deepak Chahar and wicket-keeper-batter Ishan Kishan are set to join India A's squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. The two India cricketers are presently in Kolkata with the T20I squad for the New Zealand series. They will fly to Bloemfontein after the conclusion of the third T20I on Sunday. India A will play three four-day games in Bloemfontein, starting November 23.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Priyank Panchal will lead India A in three four-day games in South Africa. The red-ball matches are tune-up to the three-match Test series between the Proteas and India, which begins on December 17 in Johannesburg. Chahar and Kishan have an opportunity to impress the selectors ahead of the Test series in South Africa. Both capped players bolster the A squad.

Information

Chahar and Kishan will reach Bloemfontein next week

The 'India A' squad has already reached Bloemfontein. Meanwhile, Chahar and Kishan will assemble in Mumbai on November 24. The duo will fly together from there. As per a report in Cricbuzz, fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur could also join the squad shortly.

Players

The duo brings experience to the table

Kishan is the second wicket-keeper in India A's squad. It is understood that Uttar Pradesh's Upendra Yadav will remain the first-choice wicket-keeper for the tour. The latter has played 23 First-class games as of now. He already has a double-hundred to his name. Meanwhile, Chahar will reinforce the fast-bowling segment that has the likes of Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Vihari

Hanuma Vihari was earlier included

Earlier, Indian middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari was added to the A squad. Surprisingly, he missed out on selection for the New Zealand Test series at home. Vihari last played the Sydney Test in January. He earned praise for his match-saving effort on the final day. The right-handed batter had cemented his spot in the middle order during India's recent overseas Test assignments.

Information

India A squad for South Africa tour

India A squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Hanuma Vihari

Schedule

India tour of South Africa, 2021/22

The first four-day fixture will begin on November 23. Meanwhile, the second and third games will kick off from November 29 and December 6, respectively. Bloemfontein will host all three games. Besides, the first Test between South Africa and India will commence from December 17. The two sides will be engaged in two more Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is.