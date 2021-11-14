VVS Laxman to take charge as National Cricket Academy head

Nov 14, 2021

VVS Laxman is likely to be appointed as the head of National Cricket Academy

In a major development, Indian legend VVS Laxman is set to take charge as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA). As per ANI, Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, confirmed the development. Laxman, who represented India for over a decade, will take over from Rahul Dravid. The latter recently replaced Ravi Shastri as Team India's head coach.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Recently, Dravid left his post of NCA head in order to take charge as India's head coach. The NCA in Bengaluru is a base for young Indian cricketers who have the potential to represent the national side. Over the years, Dravid has shaped the careers of several youngsters. Laxman he is expected to replicate what Dravid achieved in his tenure.

Statement

A BCCI official opens up on Laxman's appointment

Highlighting the equation, a BCCI source said, "Sourav and Jay both would love to have Laxman take up the NCA role. But yes, the final call obviously lies with the former India cricketer as he has a young family also." "He is a front-runner for the role and not to forget how he has been known to share a special bond with coach Dravid."

Dravid

Dravid was appointed the NCA head in July 2019

Dravid was appointed the NCA head in July 2019. He monitored all cricket-related activities and was involved in mentoring, coaching, training, and motivating the players. The Indian stalwart was earlier serving as the head coach of the Under-19 and India A teams. Over two years later, Dravid has taken over as senior team's head coach, after the stint of Ravi Shastri ended.

Partnership

Fourth-highest partnership runs by an Indian pair (Tests)

Both Dravid and Laxman offered their priceless services to the Indian team during their playing days. They scored 4,065 runs (86 innings) between them at an incredible average of 51.45. Dravid and Laxman have the fourth-highest partnership runs in Tests by an Indian pair. Their amazing tally includes 12 century stands. The two Indian legends will once again work in tandem off field.

History

When Dravid and Laxman made the Aussies grovel

The 376-run partnership between Dravid and Laxman in India's 2001 Kolkata Test victory (against Australia) changed the dynamics of Indian cricket. Laxman top-scored for India (281), while Dravid played an equally significant knock (180). They made India triumph after Australia enforced the follow-on upon them. Notably, India are the only nation besides England to have won a Test after receiving the follow-on.