ATP Finals: Zverev beats Djokovic, will face Medvedev in final

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 02:15 pm

ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev will face Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash

Germany's Alexander Zverev beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals. He won 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 to set up a finale with Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Zverev claimed his second victory against Djokovic this year after defeating the Serbian in the Tokyo Games semi-finals. Notably, Zverev had defeated Djokovic to win the ATP finals in 2018.

Bid

Zverev ends Djokovic's bid of winning sixth ATP Finals title

Zverev ended Djokovic's bid of matching legend Roger Federer in terms of ATP Finals titles. The Serbian has won the season-end championships five times, the joint-second-most with Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras. He won the title in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. Besides, he was the runner-up in 2016 (lost to Andy Murray) and 2018 (lost to Zverev).

Zverev

Zverev wins his 58th match in the season

Zverev now has a win-loss record of 58-15 in the season, where he won two Masters 1000 titles (Cincinnati and Madrid). In August, Zverev achieved the biggest win of his career by clinching gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, Zverev has won 31 of his last 35 matches. The 2018 ATP finals champion has qualified for his second final in this tournament.

H2H

Zverev claims his fourth win against Djokovic

Zverev claimed his fourth win against Djokovic. However, the latter still leads the head-to-head series 7-4. He downed Zverev in the semi-finals of the US Open. Before that, Zverev overcame the Serbian in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics semi-finals. Prior to his Tokyo win, Zverev was win-less against Djokovic in five consecutive matches. Zverev defeated Djokovic in 2018 to win the ATP Finals.