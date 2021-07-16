Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Statistical comparison

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 05:53 pm

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: A look at the statistical comparison

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic has been on a roll in 2021. He recently equaled the all-time record of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by winning his 20th Grand Slam. Djokovic achieved the feat after clinching his sixth Wimbledon title. His rival Nadal had earlier opted out of the championships. He lost to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open semi-finals. Here is the statistical comparison.

Djokovic

A look Djokovic's record at Grand Slams

Djokovic claimed the first of his 20 majors in 2008 by winning the Australian Open. Over a decade later, he won a record-extending ninth title in Melbourne. Djokovic secured his second French Open title in June, and followed it up with a sixth Wimbledon title. The world number one also owns three US Open titles. He has a win-loss record of 317-45 at majors.

Nadal

Nadal has a record 13 French Open titles

Spanish ace Nadal is known for his dominance on clay. He has won a record 13 French Open titles, most in the history. This is seven more than Bjorn Borg (6), who is second on the list. Besides, Nadal also has four US Open, two Wimbledon, and one Australian Open title. He has a win-loss record of 291-41 at Grand Slams.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Djokovic enjoys a lead of 30-28 over Nadal in the ATP head-to-head series. He recently beat Nadal in the semi-finals of 2021 Roland Garros. The latter leads 10-7 in Grand Slam matches. Nadal leads 7-2 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon.