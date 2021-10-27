Vienna Open, Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Zverev: Key stats

Alexander Zeverv and Alex de Minaur to lock horns at Vienna Open

Germany's Alexander Zeverv defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round at the Vienna Open on Tuesday. With this, Zverev claimed his 299th ATP Tour-level victory. The second seed will now face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the second round. Minaur beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 7-6(3) on Monday. Here, we decode the stats of Minaur and Zverev.

Form

Zeverv is in the form of his life

Zverev is in the form of his life, having registered a 48-13 record in the season. He has won two Masters 1000 titles (Cincinnati and Madrid) this year. In August, Zverev achieved the biggest win of his career by clinching gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He also reached his maiden Roland Garros semi-finals. Notably, Zverev has won 21 of his last 23 matches.

Minaur

Recent record of Minaur

Minaur has a win-loss record of 23-22 in the ongoing season. In April, he won the ATP 250 tournament in Antalya after the other finalist Alexander Bublik retired through injury. The former dropped just one set in the tournament. A few months later, Minaur won in Eastbourne, having defeated Lorenzo Sonego in the final. The Australian lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Indian Wells.

Information

Minaur's first title on grass

Ahead of Wimbledon, Minaur clinched his first title on grass and fifth overall at the Eastbourne International. He overcame Sonego 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in the final. The former defeated Liam Broady, Vasek Pospisil, and Soonwoo Kwon en route the final.

Information

Here is the head-to-head record

Minaur and Zverev have clashed a total of five times. The latter leads Minaur 4-1 in the ATP head-to-head series. Minaur defeated Zverev 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 at the 2020 ATP Cup. The German was undefeated against Minaur in the first matches between the two.

History

Zverev eyes a historic 300th ATP win

Zverev will vie for his 300th ATP win when he takes on Minaur on Wednesday (Zverev's career record: 299-138). He is likely to register his 50th win of 2021 in the ongoing tournament. The 2018 Nitto ATP Finals champion has already qualified for the season finale in Turin. He could capture his fifth title this season by winning the Vienna Open.