England overcome Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup

England beat Bangladesh to win their second successive Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday. The Three Lions restricted the Tigers to 124/9 in 20 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with 29 as Tymal Mills claimed three scalps. In response, England (126/2) sealed the deal to claim valuable points. Here we present the records that were broken.

England get the job done versus Bangladesh

England reduced Bangladesh to 26/3 and kept on getting wickets at regular intervals. Bangladesh failed to get any move on and were poor with the bat. Moeen Ali, Mills, and Liam Livingstone shared seven wickets between them. In response, Jason Roy led England's charge with the bat. He added 39 alongside Jos Buttler and built another partnership (73) with Dawid Malan.

Notable batting feats scripted in the match

Mahmudullah (19) has raced to 1,890 runs in T20Is at 24.54. He overcame the tally of former Sri Lankan ace Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889). Mushfiqur (29) became the fourth Bangladesh batter to get past 1,450 runs in T20Is (1,456). Playing his 50th T20I, Roy slammed his seventh T20I fifty (61). He went past Dwayne Bravo's tally of 1,242 runs in T20Is (1,258).

Moeen scripts these feats for England

Moeen (2/18) has raced to 25 T20I scalps, becoming the joint-10th highest wicket-taker for England. Moeen now has four wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

England win in first-ever T20I meeting against Bangladesh

Prior to this match, England and Bangladesh never faced each other in T20 Internationals. The two sides met 31 times in international cricket. England now lead the head-to-head series 27-5. Notably, Bangladesh have defeated England twice in World Cups.