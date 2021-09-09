2021 US Open: Djokovic beats Berrettini to reach semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 12:06 pm

Novak Djokovic has reached the 2021 US Open semis

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has kept his dreams of a Calendar Year Grand Slam after reaching the semi-finals of the 2021 US Open. Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in three hours and 30 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium. For the fourth time in five matches this campaign, Djokovic dropped a set before prevailing comfortably. Here are the details.

Stats

Notable stats of Djokovic after his quarter-final victory

Djokovic has extended his unbeaten run in the H2H meetings against Berrettini to 4-0. The Djoker has improved to 12-0 in US Open quarter-finals and 42-9 across all majors at this stage. It was his 80th match win at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic has a 26-0 win-loss record at Grand Slams this year.

Djokovic

It was a great match, says Djokovic

Djokovic lauded Berrettini said it was a great match with a lot of energy on and off the court. "It was a great match, a lot of energy on the court, off the court as well. Matteo is a terrific player, an established Top 10 player. Every time we face each other it's a close battle," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

Stats

Key stats of the match

Djokovic served 12 aces in the match with Berrettini bettering the tally with 17. The Serb won 74 per cent of first-serve points and hit 44 winners. Djokovic hit 15 fewer unforced errors than his opponent's 43. He converted five of the 16 breakpoints. He won a total of 147 points, including nine in a row.

Zverev

Zverev beats Harris to reach the semis

Alexander Zverev enjoyed a commanding straight-sets win over Lloyd Harris. Last year's finalist Zverev took full control of the match, taking the South African's opening-service games in the second and third sets en route to a 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-4 win. Zverev has extended his winning streak to 16 matches with this victory.