Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Here is the statistical comparison

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 07:15 pm

A look at the statistical comparison between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

World number one Novak Djokovic recently clinched his sixth Wimbledon title after beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. The Serbian equaled legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of major titles (20). While Djokovic remains unbeaten at majors this years, Federer will be vying to bounce back after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in Wimbledon quarter-finals. Here's the statistical comparison between Djokovic and Federer.

Djokovic

Djokovic won a record-extending ninth Australian Open in 2021

Djokovic extended his tally of Grand Slams to 20 this year with a sixth Wimbledon title. Earlier this year, he won a record-extending ninth Australian Open title (three more than Federer). Ahead of 2021 Wimbledon, Djokovic secured his second French Open title. Besides, he also owns three US Open titles. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 317-45 at Grand Slams.

Federer

The champion of grass court

Swiss maestro Federer remains the most prolific player in tennis history. His credentials on grass remain indispensable. Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He carries a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.

Feat

Most weeks as top-ranked player

In 2021, Djokovic broke Federer's all-time record for most weeks as number one player in the ATP Rankings. After his Wimbledon win, the Serbian has further solidified his position at the top (329 weeks). The esoteric record is unlikely to be broken in near future. However, Federer still holds the record for most consecutive weeks at the top (237).

Rivalry

Djokovic 27-23 Federer

Djokovic enjoys a lead of 27-23 over Federer in the ATP head-to-head series. He has won five of the last six matches against the Swiss player. Notably, Djokovic leads 11-6 in Grand Slam matches (5 finals and 11 semi-finals). He is the only man to have beaten Federer across all four majors. Meanwhile, the latter has the same record against Djokovic.

Information

Match results across tournaments

Here are the match results across tournaments. Grand Slams: Djokovic leads 11-6. ATP World Tour Finals: 3-3. ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Djokovic leads 11-9. ATP World Tour 500 Series: Federer leads 4-2. Davis Cup: Federer leads 1-0.

Results

A look at the recent matches

Djokovic and Federer recently met in the 2020 Australian semi-finals, where the latter triumphed. Before that, Federer handed Djokovic a straight-set victory at the ATP Finals. In 2019, Djokovic beat Federer to win the men's Wimbledon singles title. The match lasted a record four hours and 57 minutes, making it the longest singles final in the tournament's history.

Feats

Notable feats of Djokovic and Federer

Although Federer hasn't not won a major of late, some of his records are still unbreakable. Federer (369) is well clear of Djokovic (317) in terms of major match-wins. The former remains the only player with over 100 wins at two different Slams (105: Wimbledon, 102: Australian Open). Meanwhile, Djokovic recently became the first player in history with 75 victories at all four Slams.

Stats

A look at the interesting numbers

Djokovic has won most Grand Slam titles (8) in the Open Era among the players aged 30 or over. Meanwhile, Federer has four such titles. Federer and Djokovic are two of the four players in the Open Era to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles. The former has featured in most Grand Slam finals (31), while Djokovic follows him with 30 finals.