European Open final, Diego Schwartzman vs Jannik Sinner: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 06:06 pm

Diego Schwartzman vs Jannik Sinner to meet in final of European Open

Top seed Jannik Sinner recently marched into the final of the European Open with a dominant victory over Lloyd Harris. He outclassed the South African, 6-2, 6-2, to reach his fifth tour-level final of the season. He will face second seed Diego Schwartzman in the championship match. The Argentine beat Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-0. Here, we decode the stats of Sinner and Schwartzman.

Record

A look at their ATP record

Schwartzman has a career win-loss record of 200-163. He has won a total of four ATP titles as of now. Schwartzman reached the semi-finals of the 2020 French Open, his best result at a Grand Slam. On the other hand, Sinner has claimed as many as 68 wins (68-39). Like Schwartzman, the Italian has also won four titles in 2021.

Sinner

Sinner can draw level with Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev

Sinner is 41-18 in the season. He needs another victory to draw level with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev for the second most ATP trophies this season. In October, Sinner won the ATP 250 event in Sofia after beating Gael Monfils in the final. He also won in Washington by beating Mackenzie McDonald. Earlier, Sinner triumphed at the Great Ocean Road Open.

Schwartzman

Schwartzman is 35-19 in the season

Schwartzman has a win-loss record of 35-19 in the ongoing season. He won the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires after defeating Francisco Cerundolo in the final. The former later reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros. He lost to Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal despite taking a set off him. Schwartzman lost to Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Masters.

Do you know?

Schwartzman attained this feat at Roland Garros

Schwartzman took a set off Spanish ace Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final of Roland Garros even though he lost. The former became the fifth player to have won multiple sets against Nadal at Roland Garros. Nadal dropped a set against him in 2018 too.

Journey

European Open: Their journey so far

Schwartzman defeated Andy Murray 6-4, 7-6(6) in the last 16 clash. He then overcame Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-2. The Argentine downed Jenson Brooksby to reach the summit clash. Meanwhile, Sinner humbled Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-2 to start with. He advanced further by beating Arthur Rinderknech. Sinner proceeded to his fifth tour-level final after beating Harris 6-2, 6-2.