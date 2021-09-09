US Open, women's singles: Emma Raducanu continues to march on

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 11:01 am

Emma Radacunu has reached the semis of the 2021 US Open

Britain youngster Emma Raducanu has reached the semi-finals of the 2021 US Open by beating Tokyo 2020 Olympics winner Belinda Bencic in straight sets. The 18-year-old Raducanu is yet to drop a set in the tournament as she won the match against 6-3, 6-4 against Bencic. Raducanu will face Greece's Maria Sakkari in the semis. Here are the details.

US Open

Raducunu becomes first qualifier to reach the last four

In only her second Grand Slam appearance, world number 150 Raducanu has become only the third woman ranked outside the top 100 to reach the semis of the US Open. Raducanu has become the first qualifier to reach the last four of the US Open. She is also the fourth female qualifier to reach any Grand Slam semi-final as well.

Sakkari

Sakkari reaches maiden US Open semis

On the other hand, world No.18 Sakkari advanced to her second major semi-final of the season and first in New York. She defeated No.4 Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the US Open. The 26-year-old Sakkari is also the first Greek woman to reach the US Open singles semi-finals. This was a third straight over a Top 10 seed as well,

Do you know?

More records scripted by Raducanu

She is the first British woman to reach a US Open semi-final since Jo Durie in 1983. Raducanu is the youngest British woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for 46 years.

Stat attack

Key stats of the match

Sakkari lost just two points on her first serve (23 of 25). Notably, she lost just eight points on serve for the match, while breaking Pliskova early in each set to get a hold. Sakkari also won 22 consecutive service points. She finished the match with 22 winners to just 12 unforced errors. Meanwhile, Pliskova hit 14 winners to 20 unforced errors.

Words

Sakkari speaks about Radacunu

Sakkari opened up on Raducanu, saying the latter deserves to be in the semis after having won all these matches. "She's a new player on tour so I don't know much about her," Sakkari said. "Obviously she's having the tournament of her life. She deserves to be here. She has won all these matches."