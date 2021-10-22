Here are the numbers of Hubert Hurkacz in 2021

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 11:44 pm

Hubert Hurkacz made his Top 10 debut recently

Hubert Hurkacz recently broke into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings. He reached a career-high world number 10, the second man from Poland to crack the Top 10. Hurkacz, who began the season ranked 34th, reached the quarter-final of Indian Wells Masters. Earlier this year, he was crowned champion of the Miami Masters 1000. Here are his stats in 2021.

Form

Hurkacz is 33-18 in the season

Hurkacz is 33-18 in the ongoing season. He won the ATP 250 event in Metz after beating Pablo Carreno Busta in the final. The Polish also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon this year. In April, Hurkacz won the ATP Masters 1000 Miami, beating Jannik Sinner in the summit clash. He also triumphed in Delray Beach with a win over Sebastian Korda.

Wimbledon

Second Polish man to reach semi-finals at a Grand Slam

Hurkacz entered Wimbledon as the 14th seed. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti, Marcos Giron, and Alexander Bublik in straight sets before claiming a five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev. Hurkacz became the fifth Polish man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals. He overcame Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the quarter-finals. Hurkacz became the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam after Jerzy Janowicz.

Masters 1000

First ATP Masters 1000 title

Hurkacz clinched his first Masters 1000 title in April. He defeated Denis Kudla, Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev en route to the Miami final. He overcame Jannik Sinner, 7-6(4) 6-4, to win the title. This was his fourth overall ATP title. After winning the title, Hurkacz entered the Top 20 for the first time.

Indian Wells

Indian Wells: Hurkacz reached quarter-finals without dropping a set

Hurkacz reached the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Masters without dropping a set. He beat Alexi Popyrin, Frances Tiafoe, and Aslan Karatsev before losing to Grigor Dimitrov. Hurkacz made his Top 10 debut following the BNP Paribas Open. He became just the second Polish player (male) to be ranked inside the Top 10 (singles) after Wojtek Fibak in 1977.