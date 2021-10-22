Statistical comparison between Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Big Three

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 09:41 pm

Here is the statistical comparison between Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Big Three

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas recently lost the quarter-final of Indian Wells Masters to Nikoloz Basilashvili. The latter defeated Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to reach the penultimate clash. Tsitsipas had reached the last-eight stage in California for the first time. He will next compete at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. Here is a statistical comparison between Tsitsipas and the Big Three.

Djokovic

Novak Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 6-2

Tsitsipas has played the world number one, Djokovic, eight times. The Serbian leads the head-to-head series 6-2. Notably, Tsitsipas won the first encounter between them, in 2018 (ATP Masters 1000 Canada). Djokovic avenged the loss by beating Tsitsipas in the final of the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid. Interestingly, the Serbian is unbeaten against Tsitsipas in the last five encounters.

Information

Tsitsipas faced Djokovic in his first Grand Slam final

Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in the final of 2021 Roland Garros to clinch his 19th major title. It was the first time since 2004 that a French Open final extended to five sets. Besides, Tsitsipas became the first-ever Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final.

vs Nadal

Rafael Nadal leads Tsitsipas 7-2

Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal have clashed a total of nine times. The latter leads the head-to-head series 7-2. Nadal won the first three encounters between them (2018 Barcelona, 2018 ATP Masters 1000 Canada, and 2019 Australian Open). Tsitsipas claimed his first victory against Nadal at the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid. Notably, Nadal has won four of the last five matches against Tsitsipas.

Information

First five encounters between Nadal and Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas and Nadal battled out in either semi-finals or final in the first five encounters (2018 Barcelona final, 2018 ATP Masters 1000 Canada final, 2019 Australian Open semi-finals, 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid semi-finals, 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Rome semi-finals).

vs Federer

Roger Federer 2-2 Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas has faced Swiss ace Roger Federer four times. Both players have beaten each other twice each. Notably, the two players played all four matches in 2019. Tsitsipas won the first by overcoming Federer at the Australian Open. Thereafter, the latter won the final in Dubai. In the same year, the Greek beat Federer in the penultimate clash of ATP Finals.