R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in terms of Test wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 01:37 pm

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has broken Harbhajan Singh's long-standing record of 417 Test wickets. The former achieved the feat on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. Ashwin is now India's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket among off-spinners. He is expected to eclipse the legendary Kapil Dev as well. Here are the key stats.

Information

A look at the wickets tally

Ashwin now has 418 Test wickets, one more than Harbhajan. He is only behind Kapil Dev (434) and Anil Kumble (619) among Indians. Ashwin can also surpass former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock (421) on the list, in the ongoing Test.

Feats

Second-fastest to 400 Test wickets

Ashwin was the second-fastest to 400 Test wickets after Muthiah Muralidaran, who did the same in 72 Tests. The Indian off-spinner reached the landmark in 77 Tests, the quickest among Indians. He took nine years and 110 days to take 400 wickets in the format. Notably, Harbhajan had accomplished the milestone in 96 Tests (in July 2011).