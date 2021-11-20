IPL 2022 will be held in India: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 20, 2021, 07:14 pm

The 15th edition of IPL will be held in India

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in India. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah informed about the development on Saturday. Notably, the second phase of IPL 2021 took place in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, Shah also welcomed the two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Statement

Here is what Shah said

"I know you are all eagerly waiting to watch Chennai Super Kings play at Chepauk. The moment is not very far, the 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting with new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like," said Shah during an event in Chennai.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The 14th IPL edition was supposed to be held entirely in India, however, the COVID-19 outbreak moved the tournament to the UAE. Chennai Super Kings were crowned champions of the IPL 2021. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-octane finale. CSK won their fourth title after securing the silverware in 2010, 2011, and 2018. The IPL tourney officially returns to India now.

Information

UAE hosted the 2020 IPL season

The 2020 season of IPL was held entirely in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was due to commence in March. However, the impact of the deadly virus shifted the start to September. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians clinched a record-extending fifth IPL title.

IPL 2022

Two new teams to feature in IPL 2022

Last week, the RPSG group and CVC Capital acquired the ownership rights of the two new IPL franchises. The RPSG Group picked the Lucknow-based franchise with a winning bid of Rs. 7,090 crore. Meanwhile, CVC Capital grabbed Ahmedabad with a bid of Rs. 5,166 crore. The introduction of two new teams formally makes the IPL a 10-team affair.

Auction

Existing IPL teams can retain four players

A mega auction will be conducted ahead of the next IPL season. The eight existing IPL teams can retain a maximum of four players ahead of the player auction. However, these franchises won't be able to retain more than three Indians. The teams can retain a maximum of four overseas players. Moreover, the two new teams can pick three players outside of the auction.