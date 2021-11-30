IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit retained by franchises

The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are among some of the star names to be retained by the existing franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, besides the above mentioned names, cricketers such as Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, and Jasprit Bumrah have also been retained. Here are further details.

Retained list

Here are the players retained by teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali. Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson.

Do you know?

IPL retention deadline list closed at 12:00 PM

The report adds that several franchises were still working on finalizing their retention list with the IPL deadline for player retention closing at 12:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Deduction

What sum would be deducted?

If a franchise retains four players, a sum of Rs. 42 crore would be deducted from the total purse. If a side chooses three retentions the purse would reduce by Rs. 33 crore. For two retentions it would reduce by Rs. 24 crore. In case of one retention a sum of Rs. 14 crore would be deducted from the purse.

IPL 2022

IPL 2022 will have 10 teams from the 2022 season

The IPL 2022 season will have 10 teams. Last month, the RPSG group and international investment firm CVC Capital went on to acquire the ownership rights of the two new IPL franchises. As per developments, it was revealed that the existing eight teams can retain up to four players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Players

The two new teams can acquire three players

According to a report in Cricinfo, the two new teams can acquire three players from the player pool before the mega auction. The report added that while there is no confirmed date for the auction, the purse is likely to be Rs. 90 crore. The sum is slightly more than the Rs. 85 crore that was available in the IPL 2021 auction.

Combinations

What are the combinations for the existing eight teams?

The existing eight teams will have two different combinations in terms of applying while picking the four players who would be retained. The first combination can have three Indian players and one overseas recruit. The second combination can have two Indians and two overseas players. Meanwhile, the three Indian players retained by franchises can all be capped, uncapped or even a mix of both.