3rd T20I: New Zealand need to get 185 versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 08:50 pm

Rohit hit a sparkling 56 for India at the Eden Gardens

India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's half-century to post 184/7 against New Zealand in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. Having elected to bat first, India were off to a flier before Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets. Just when India found their feet again, the Kiwis pulled things back. However, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar's cameos saw India surpass 180.

Start

India dominate the PP overs

India got the desired start as Rohit and Ishan Kishan bossed the show in the powerplay overs. The openers added 69 runs to give the side the perfect platform. Kishan slammed a 19-ball 29, hitting six fours. Rohit was at his best and showed why he loves the Eden Gardens. He scored a 17-ball 39. For NZ, Lockie Ferguson conceded 30 runs.

Rohit

Rohit dazzles with a brilliant knock

Rohit scored a 31-ball 56, hitting five fours and three sixes. He registered a strike rate of 180.65. The senior opening batter slammed his 26th T20I fifty. He has steered clear of Virat Kohli (29) for the most 50-plus scores in T20Is (30). Rohit has also become just the second batter with 150-plus T20I sixes (150) after Martin Guptill.

Santner

Santner leads the show for NZ

Santner, who is leading New Zealand in Tim Southee's absence, was the chief architect with the ball. He got the dangerous Kishan before dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and and Rishabh Pant. All these wickets came in quick succession. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi got the key wicket of a settled Rohit. It was a brilliant tossed up ball as Sodhi got Rohit caught and bowled.

NZ

NZ get set batters Shreyas and Venkatesh

India were reduced to 103/4 before Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer added 36 runs. The two players got the desired starts. Shreyas got a 20-ball 25 and Venkatesh hit a 15-ball 20. However, they couldn't maximize. Venkatesh departed after failing to pick Trent Boult's slower ball. Moments later, Shreyas too was out, failing to negotiate a slower ball from Adam Milne.