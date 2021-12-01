Sports India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and more

Published on Dec 01, 2021

The Indians will take on New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the second Test of the two-match series, starting December 3. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the encounter. India couldn't win the series opener despite gaining the edge over NZ on Day 5. Meanwhile, the Kiwis held their nerves to avoid a defeat. The two teams will battle it out in the series decider.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The first Test saw both India and New Zealand battle hard to secure a win. Defending 283, India had the upper hand on the final day. However, the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel ensured NZ the safe passage. The Kane Williamson-led side has an opportunity to claim their first-ever Test series win in India. NZ have won mere two Tests in India.

Do you know? New Zealand are unbeaten in Tests since February 2020

New Zealand are unbeaten in Test cricket since January 2020. They have won two (vs India, West Indies, and Pakistan) and drawn two Tests (England and India) ever since. The streak started in February 2020 when NZ beat India in Wellington.

Details Key details about the match

Wankhede will be hosting the 2nd Test. It will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The wicket on this venue favors the batters as they can play on the up. Besides, seamers garner extra pace and bounce. One can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

NZ Tim Southee suffered a groin injury in the opening Test

New Zealand skipper Williamson wouldn't want to tinker with the XI much. Notably, Tim Southee's groin injury could be a cause for worry. The pace spearhead was troubled with pains during the opening Test. Probable XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee/Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.

India Virat Kohli returns to the Test fold

Regular Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who missed the series opener, returns to the fold. It will be interesting to see who makes way for the Indian captain. Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in the first Test, could be dropped. Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.