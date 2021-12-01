Sports South Africa vs India: BCCI puts team selection on hold

South Africa vs India: BCCI puts team selection on hold

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 12:23 pm

The selection meeting was supposed to be held after the 1st Test between India and New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to postpone the selection meeting for the upcoming tour of South Africa. As per the Times of India, the board is waiting for a go-ahead from the government for the tour. The month-long tour remains in jeopardy with the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The selection meeting was supposed to be held after the conclusion of the first Test between India and New Zealand. However, the exact itinerary for the tour is yet to be out. The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 has been on the rise in the past few weeks in South Africa. However, the BCCI allowed India A to compete in the nation.

Statement SA's Department of International Relations thanked the BCCI

On Tuesday, South Africa's Department of International Relations thanked the BCCI for allowing India A to complete the series in Bloemfontein. "South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. A full bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and India A teams, as well as the two national teams," a statement read.

Information The BCCI hasn't given any conformation

The BCCI hasn't confirmed anything regarding the SA tour. Earlier this week, Cricket South Africa informed it is monitoring the situation. "We are in contact with the BCCI and there is no prejudice to the tour at this stage," read a statement released by CSA.

Omicron variant The emergence of Omicron variant

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in more than a dozen countries as more and more people around the world test positive for the strain. Classified as a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron was reported to the global health body by South Africa earlier this month. As a result, SA now falls among the "at-risk" nations.

Tour India tour of South Africa, 2021/22

The first four-day fixture between SA and India A ended in a draw. Meanwhile, the second game commenced on November 29. The third match will begin on December 6. Bloemfontein is hosting all three games. Besides, the first Test between South Africa and India will commence from December 17. The two sides will be engaged in two more Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is.