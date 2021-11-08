Coronavirus: India reports 11K+ infections, only 0.1% cases Delta+

Active COVID-19 cases hit a 262-day low of 1.42 lakh, accounting for just 0.42% of the total cases.

India on Monday reported over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 1.32%. Active cases hit a 262-day low of 1.42 lakh, accounting for just 0.42% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.24%, the highest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.26%. It has been under 2% for the last 45 days.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Daily COVID-19 cases in India have stagnated over the past weeks. Kerala accounts for over half of all nationwide active cases. However, experts have warned that cases are set to increase since the festive season witnessed increased social mixing. At this time, India is looking to expand its vaccination drive by rolling out Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D this month.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.43 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,43,66,987 COVID-19 cases till Monday morning. The death toll has reached 4,61,057. So far, 3,37,63,104 patients have recovered, while 1,42,826 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 11,451 new infections, 13,204 more discharges, and 266 fresh fatalities. So far, 1,08,47,23,042 vaccine doses have been administered.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

62% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 892 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,063 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 7,124 new cases and 7,488 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 239 new cases and 322 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 850 new cases and 958 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 320 new cases and 425 recoveries.

Vaccine

ZyCoV-D orders 1 crore doses: Report

ZyCoV-D is set to be included in the nationwide vaccination program this month. The Centre has ordered one crore vaccine doses costing Rs. 358 each without taxes, official sources told PTI. The needle-free DNA vaccine has been approved for ages 12 years and above, making it the first shot to be approved for minors.

Variant

Delta+ cases under 0.1%: INSACOG

The Delta sub-variant AY4.2 of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is not a concern to India at this time, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). Dubbed Delta-plus, the sub-variant is present in under 0.1% of all Variants of Interest/Variants of Concern sequenced, it said. Further, it said there is no evidence to suggest that the sub-variant is more transmissible.