COVID-19: India reports 11K new cases, 526 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 07, 2021, 03:48 pm

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.24%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Sunday reported nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.44 lakh, the lowest in 260 days. Active cases now account for just 0.42% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.24%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.18%. It has been under 2% for the last 34 days.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Indian on Sunday reported marginally lower COVID-19 cases compared to the day before. However, the number of deaths was significantly higher. The spike in deaths may be attributed to Kerala, which added 417 past fatalities as COVID-19 deaths. Kerala is responsible for 50% of all active cases in India. Maharashtra reported the lowest daily COVID-19 cases since April 30, 2020.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.43 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,43,55,509 COVID-19 cases till Saturday morning. The death toll reached 4,60,791. With 12,432 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stood at 3,37,49,900. In the past 24 hours, 10,853 new cases and 526 more deaths were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.28%. It has remained under 2% the last 44 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra reported 661 new COVID-19 cases along with 896 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 6,546 new cases and 6,934 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 224 new cases and 317 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 862 new cases and 1,009 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 215 new cases and 406 recoveries.

Vaccination

108 crore vaccine doses administered

Till Sunday noon, India had administered over 108.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, more than 34 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 74 crore people have received at least one dose. Till 3:30 pm, India administered over 18 lakh more doses, including over 12 lakh people who were administered their second doses, and nearly six lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

US firm seeks COVAXIN approval for kids

Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen said that it has asked authorities to grant Emergency Use Authorization for COVAXIN to be administered among children aged 2-18 years. Earlier this week, COVAXIN was granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO's approval will clear the vaccine for use in at least 17 countries.