COVID-19: India reports 11K new cases, 392 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 06, 2021, 04:09 pm

The daily tally of COVID-19 infections in India has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days.

India on Saturday reported nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.46 lakh, the lowest in 255 days. Active cases now account for just 0.43% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.23%, the highest since March 2020. India's daily positivity rate is at 1.35%, below 2% for the last 33 days.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The daily tally of COVID-19 infections in India has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 for 132 consecutive days. On Friday, one of the worst-hit states, Maharashtra, had also logged the lowest daily COVID-19 infections in 18 months. However, Kerala continues to contribute the highest number of cases, reporting more than 50% of the total new cases.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.43 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,43,44,683 COVID-19 cases till Saturday morning. The death toll reached 4,60,265. With 12,509 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stood at 3.37 crore. In the past 24 hours, 10,929 new cases and 392 more deaths were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27%. It has remained under 2% the last 43 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala contributes majority of COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 802 new COVID-19 cases along with 886 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 6,580 new cases and 7,085 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 214 new cases and 286 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 875 new cases and 1,012 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 150 new cases and 217 recoveries.

Vaccination

India administered over 108 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

Till Saturday noon, India had administered over 108.12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, more than 34 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 74 crore people have received at least one dose. Till 1:30 pm, India administered over 16 lakh more doses, including nearly 13 lakh people who were administered their second doses, and nearly 4 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

No massive infections if large population already infected: AIIMS doctor

Meanwhile, AIIMS Doctor and Epidemiologist Dr. Sanjay K Rai said the new COVID-19 wave is unlikely if a large population is already infected with the virus. Rai said, "Natural infections lead to natural immunity," leading to a decline in cases. Rai's comments came in response to the World Health Organization's (WHO) warning that a massive wave is likely to hit Europe and Central Asia.