Sonu Sood no more a COVID-19 savior?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 07:39 pm

The second wave of COVID-19 has severely affected India, and help has been pouring in from the entire world in the last few months. Several celebrities have also extended the same, with actor Sonu Sood leading the march, and being one of the most prominent ones. While he has officially helped hundreds, some instances have surfaced where his tweets don't match the on-ground reality.

What happened

Netizen asks Sood to arrange plasma, he says done, but..

Owing to the widespread crisis, many are using social media to ask for help, share contacts, and spread necessary information. One such Twitter user had asked Sood for plasma for an Indore patient last week. The following day, Sood tweeted that plasma had been arranged. But soon, the user replied, seeking his help again, as the patient's family had no information about the same.

Twitter Post

Family has no information for arrangement of plasma, says user

Sorry @SonuSood sir, but family has no information for arrangment of plasma.



Please help 🙏 https://t.co/jNDoLbV9lJ — Umey, Abhishek Rajput (@Umey_Abhishek) May 4, 2021

Another case

He claimed arranging a bed for someone who had died

While the actor did not respond, the Twitter user mentioned separately that the plasma was arranged from "somewhere else." This isn't the only case where the accounts do not match. He claimed to have arranged a bed for a COVID-19 patient, even though the person had already passed away. Sood, however, said he learned of the death later, but the timeline still remains suspicious.

Details

Sood has offered some clarification

It so happened that a netizen requested the Sheesha star for the bed on May 9. Sood replied the arrangement would be made next morning. Twitterati, who was aware of the matter, pointed out that the patient had already expired. Sood clarified, "Had got him a bed last night at 12 and just got to know he breathed his last at 3.30 am."

Twitter Post

'Life is unfair. May his soul rest in peace'

Had got him at bed last night at 12 am and just got to know he brethed his last at 3.30 am last night.

Life is unfair.

May his soul rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/mLfSP2OYzr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 9, 2021

History

Sood's intentions were doubted last year as well

The actor's clarification did not satisfy social media users. One wrote, "He asked for your help thru a tweet at 1:04 am. How did you get him a bed at 12 am? (sic)". Notably, last year, Sood's attempts to help people were alleged to be a PR stunt by several netizens. The actor had to share hospital receipts to clear his name then.