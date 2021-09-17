India sets record by administering 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

India has set a new record by administering more than 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day.

India administered more than two crore coronavirus vaccine doses in a day for the first time as the central government strived to set a new record on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. The government has set a target of 2.5 crore vaccine doses. China currently holds the record for the highest number of vaccinations in a day - 2.47 crore.

Over 2,11,28,000 doses administered by Friday evening

A total of 2,11,28,784 doses had been administered at the time of filing this report, according to the data published on the government's Co-WIN portal. This pushed the country's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage to 78.68 crore. With today's feat, India has crossed the one-crore daily vaccination mark for the fourth time in less than a month.

'A gift to the Prime Minister'

The one-crore mark in vaccinations was crossed by 1:30 pm, the fastest so far. Further, the previous record of 1.33 crore doses was surpassed by 3 pm today. Union Ministers and BJP leaders also urged people to get their shots. "We will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the Prime Minister," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Which states saw the highest vaccinations today?

As far as states are concerned, Bihar witnessed the highest single-day vaccination at 16.28 lakh. It was followed by Karnataka (15.47 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (13.09 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (12.12 lakh), and Gujarat (11.35 lakh), according to reports.

India crossed 75-crore vaccination mark on September 13

India had touched the 10-crore vaccination mark in a span of 85 days. It took 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and another 29 days to reach 30 crore vaccinations. In another 24 days, it touched 40 crore vaccinations, 50 crore in 20 more days, and 60 crore in another 19 days. It eventually crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.

1 crore doses of Zydus vaccine expected next month

Meanwhile, the Centre is planning to roll out Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, by the end of October, according to a report by News18. The government is expecting an initial delivery of one crore doses of the vaccine. ZyCoV-D is notably the world's first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine and can also be administered to adolescents aged between 12 and 17.