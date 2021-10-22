'Image of new India,' PM says about India's vaccination milestone

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 09:44 am

PM Modi addressed the nation this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation at 10 am. His address came a day after India achieved a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program, becoming only the second country after China to administer over a billion (100 crore) vaccine doses. Here's more on this.

Details

A journey from 'anxiety to assurance,' PM says

PM Modi has described India's vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance," referring to the early snags such as low vaccine stocks. Yesterday, the PM had visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi to interact with doctors and healthcare workers there. He also praised scientists in India and the collective spirit of Indians.

Data

75% of Indian adults have received a vaccine dose

According to the data from the government, 75% of over 94 crore adults in the country have received at least one dose and nearly 30% are fully vaccinated. States which have administered the highest number of vaccine doses are Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. China is the only other country to give out more than a billion doses.

Vaccines

Which all vaccines are approved in India?

India's vaccination drive began in January this year with two vaccines - Covishield and COVAXIN. The country has since approved four more jabs, including the indigenous Zydus Cadila vaccine, Sputnik V, Moderna vaccine, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. India is yet to start vaccinating children against the coronavirus though the Zydus vaccine is approved for all people aged 12 and above.