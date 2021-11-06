11 COVID-19 patients die in fire at Maharashtra hospital

Written by Pratyush Kotoky

The blaze erupted in the hospital's COVID-19 ward, in which 17 patients were reportedly admitted.

At least 11 patients died and several others sustained serious injuries after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city on Saturday morning. The blaze erupted in the hospital's COVID-19 ward, in which 17 patients were admitted, reports said. The remaining patients were reportedly shifted to a COVID-19 ward in another hospital.

Details

What do we know about the incident?

According to reports, the incident happened at around 11 am. After receiving information about the fire, the police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and began the rescue and fire fighting operation, PTI reported. The fire department reportedly pressed three fire tenders and water tankers into action. The blaze was reportedly doused at around 1:30 pm, and the cooling operation was underway.

Cause

The cause of the fire still unknown: Reports

The cause of the fire is still not confirmed. District Collector Rajendra Bhosle said the preliminary investigation by the fire department suggests the fire started due to a short circuit. A fire audit of the structure had also been conducted, Bhosle added. Ahmednagar SP Manoj Patil told The Indian Express a thorough probe would be conducted to determine the reason and sequence of events.

Information

Maharashtra CM announces Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of those who died. Expressing his condolences over the death of COVID-19 patients in the incident, Thackeray has also ordered a probe into the incident.

Twitter Post

You can watch the video of the fire here

Ten people died in a fire that broke out at the Covid ICU ward in civil hospital in #Ahmednagar district of #Maharashtra today. pic.twitter.com/dwDNGEP8aH — Ayushi Agarwal (@ayu_agarwal94) November 6, 2021

Deaths

Here is the list of all those who died

The deceased were identified as: Sitaram Dagdu Jadhav (83) of Bakhtapur, Bhivaji Sadashiv Pawar (80) of Parner, Ramkisan Vitthal Harpude (70) of Nevasa. Kondabai Madhukar Kadam (70) of Kedgaon, Chababi Ahmed Sayyad (65) of Shendi, Satyabhama Shivaji Ghodchaure (65) of Nevasa. Kadubal Gangadhar Khatik (65) of Nevasa, Asrabai Govind Nangare (58) of Shevgaon, Deepak Vishwanath Jagdale (37) of Sangamner, and an unidentified 58-year-old man.

Information

Here are the names of those injured

Those injured include Lakshman Vitthal Thorat (85) of Pathardi, Ramabai Panjaram Vidhate (70) of Nevasa, Godabai Popat Sasane (70) of Shrigonda, Yamuna Tatyaram Kamble (65) of Kedgaon, Lakshman Asraji Savalkar (60) of Shevgaon, Santosh Dharmaji Thokal (40) of Beed, and Ankush Pavar (40) of Rahuri.

Reactions

Leaders across party lines expressed their condolences to the victims

Leaders across the party lines have expressed their condolences to the victims. Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said he was "anguished by the loss of lives." "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," he added. Offering his condolences to the kin of those who died, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked party workers "to assist in the relief work."

Quote

Fadnavis demands strict action against all responsible for the incident

Separately, former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition in the state, Devendra Fadnavis, termed the incident "very shocking and disturbing." Calling for "in-depth inquiry" into the incident, Fadnavis also demanded "strict action" against those responsible for the incident.