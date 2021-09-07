Maharashtra: MeT office forecasts heavy rainfall in Thane, Palghar districts

The Thane and Palghar administrations have asked citizens to remain alert and avoid traveling

The Thane and Palghar administrations have asked citizens to remain alert in the wake of heavy rainfall prediction by the Regional Meteorological Center for the Konkan region over the next three days. The collectors of the two Maharashtra districts appealed to people not to venture into rivers, lakes, and other water bodies in the next few days and also avoid traveling, unless absolutely necessary.

Konkan region

Regional Meteorological Center has issued 'orange alert' for Konkan region

The Regional Meteorological Center has issued an "orange alert" for the Konkan region, predicting heavy showers till September 9. In view of the 10-day Ganesh festival starting from September 10, Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar and his Palghar counterpart Dr. Manik Gursal issued separate orders on Monday, asking citizens to be very careful while traveling and not to visit lakes, rivers, and other water bodies.

Details

Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into sea, water bodies

Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea and other water bodies, as per the orders. The district administrations have also asked people not to cross bridges located over flooded rivers. They have also asked people to keep sufficient stock of essential items at home and protect electric meters in their buildings from flood waters.

Further details

Citizens have been asked not to believe in rumors

Citizens have been asked to keep a tab on directions issued by the district disaster management cells from time-to-time and not to believe in rumors. The authorities have also asked people residing near the banks of rivers to stay alert and shift to safer places if the water level rises in their areas.

Background

Several districts of Maharashtra witnessed flooding, landslides due to monsoon

Notably, over the past two months, several districts in Maharashtra including Mumbai have witnessed heavy rainfall due to the monsoon. At least 213 people died and thousands were evacuated as incessant rainfall caused flooding, landslides, wall collapse, and building collapse in many parts of Maharashtra in the months of July and August. Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara were among the worst-affected districts.

Information

Other states have also witnessed losses due to monsoon

Meanwhile, in August, the Gwalior-Chambal region of neighboring Madhya Pradesh also witnessed heavy losses as a result of heavy rainfall due to the monsoon. Notably, the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed various incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall this year.