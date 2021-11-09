UK to add COVAXIN to approved vaccines from November 22

The government of United Kingdom has said that India's coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN will be added to its list of approved vaccines for international travelers. The changes will come into effect from 4 am on November 22. COVAXIN had recently secured the crucial Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO). Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The approval means that those fully vaccinated with this jab will not have to self-isolate after arriving in the UK. Notably, COVAXIN is India's second most prevalent coronavirus vaccine and over 12 crore doses of the jab have been administered across the country. Covishield, India's most used COVID-19 shot, was added to the UK's approved list last month.

Statement

'Good news for Indian travelers'

"More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine recognized by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including COVAXIN, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, tweeted on Monday night. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also tweeted the update.

Details

China's Sinovac and Sinopharm also get UK nod

Other than COVAXIN, China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines will also be added to the UK's list, thus relieving passengers fully vaccinated with them from self-isolation and pre-departure tests. The British government has also eased travel rules for people aged under 18. They will now be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will hence be exempted from self-isolation and pre-departure testing.

WHO nod

COVAXIN got WHO nod after a long wait

COVAXIN had received WHO's approval for Emergency Use Listing earlier this month. That nod came months after Bharat Biotech submitted a request as it was repeatedly delayed over insufficient trial data. COVAXIN is India's first indigenous vaccine against the coronavirus and is one of the six vaccines that have been approved by the country's drug regulator. It has been found nearly 78% effective.