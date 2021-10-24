COVID-19: India reports 15K+ new cases, 561 fresh fatalities

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 24, 2021, 02:31 pm

Active COVID-19 cases now account for 0.51% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

India on Sunday reported over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.72 lakh, the lowest in 235 days. Notably, active cases now account for 0.51% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.17%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India has administered over 100 crore vaccine doses so far.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India has been witnessing a slight improvement in its COVID-19 situation for the last few weeks. Kerala continues to contribute the highest number of infections. However, the Centre has urged states to ensure that the upcoming festivals are celebrated in a cautious and safe manner in adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. Experts worry increased social gatherings during festivities could cause a surge in infections.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.41 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported total of 3.41 crore COVID-19 cases so far. The death toll reached 4,54,369. With 16,479 fresh recoveries, India's total recoveries stood at 3.35 crore. In the past 24 hours alone, the nation recorded 15,906 new cases along with 561 fresh fatalities. At 1.23%, the weekly positivity rate remained under 2% for the last 30 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala contributes majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 1,701 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,781 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 8,909 new cases and 8,780 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 371 new cases and 341 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,140 new cases and 1,374 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 396 new cases and 566 recoveries.

Vaccination

102 crore vaccine doses administered

Till Sunday morning, India had administered 102.10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Till 2:30 pm on Sunday, India administered over 7.5 lakh more COVID-19 doses, including over 4.45 lakh people who were administered their second doses, and over 3 lakh first doses. Overall, 23% of India's total population has been fully vaccinated, while over 53% has received at least one dose.

Recent news

Centre's advisory amid festivities

In view of ongoing festivals, the Centre has cautioned states against any laxity in COVID-19 protocols. It has directed that "no mass gathering should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% COVID-19 test confirmation rates." It urged states to improve the pace of vaccinations and asked the public to turn to online celebrations and online shopping.