Karnataka to administer five lakh COVID-19 jabs daily from September

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the state will start administering at least five lakh COVID-19 vaccinations daily from September 1

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state will start administering at least five lakh COVID-19 vaccinations daily from September 1 with the help of the Centre. "We did five lakh inoculations on a trial basis on Wednesday. Now we will start five lakh vaccinations daily from September 1," said Bommai who returned to Karnataka on Thursday after a visit to Delhi.

Union Health Minister has assured support: Bommai

Bommai said his visit to the national capital was mainly to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and seek the Centre's support to start five lakh inoculations daily from September onward. Mandaviya assured his support and said that the Centre would supply the stock of COVID-19 vaccines based on the consumption of the state, Bommai added.

Had detailed discussion regarding Karnataka's water projects: Bommai

Regarding COVID-19 restrictions during the Gauri-Ganesha festival next month, Bommai said that such issues will be discussed at a meeting of COVID-19 experts on August 30. Meanwhile, regarding water disputes with neighboring states, the Chief Minister said that he had a detailed discussion with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, and Mahadayi, Ettinahole, and Upper Bhadra projects.

CM asks lawyers to speed up water-dispute cases before SC

He said that he had a discussion with Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, senior lawyers Shyam Divan and Mohan Katarki, and senior officials of the water resource department regarding the water disputes and asked them to speed up the cases which are before the Supreme Court.

He also met Financial Minister during his Delhi visit

Bommai also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to continue the GST compensation for states as it is ending in 2022. "She said that a decision may be taken on this issue in the GST Council meeting," he said.

Textile Minister assured all subsidies for mega textile project: Bommai

Regarding his meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Textiles Piyush Goyal, Bommai said he has sought the Centre's support to Karnataka's proposal for a mega textile park in the state. Notably, Goyal also asked him to send the proposal and assured him of all kinds of subsidies from the Centre for the project.

Mega textile project will generate large number of jobs: CM

"The Union Minister also said that he would help the State in forging tie-ups with national and international textile manufacturers," Bommai said. According to the Chief Minister, the mega textile project will generate a large number of jobs, especially for women.