Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach Torben Beltz

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2022, 03:42 pm 3 min read

Emma Raducanu has split from coach Torben Beltz (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmmaRaducanu)

19-year-old Emma Raducanu has split from coach Torben Beltz after only five months. The 2021 US Open champion had earlier associated with Beltz in November but now believes a "new training model" is needed. According to a report in the BBC, the LTA's head of women's coaching Iain Bates will work with the young rising star in Madrid this week Here's more.

Coach Raducanu had split from Andrew Richardson after US Open win

In September 2021, , Raducanu split from her coach Andrew Richardson despite winning the US Open. Richardson had coached Raducanu for two years at youth level and linked up with her again in July on a short-term deal. Raducanu had said back then that she wanted a more experienced coach as she will be playing in bigger events on the WTA Tour.

Context Why does this story matter?

After winning a record-breaking Grand Slam title at the Flushing Meadows, Raducanu decided to opt for a new coach.

However, results seemed not to go her way.

At a time when 20-year-old Iga Swiatek has taken the tennis circuit by storm, Raducanu looks to have fallen behind.

She needs to find consistency in terms of hiring the right coach to help her succeed.

Words Raducanu thanks Torben for his dedication

"I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year," said the world number 11 as per BBC. "He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together." "I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim."

Changes Fourth coach in a year for Raducanu

Nigel Sears was coaching Raducanu when he was replaced by Richardson after the 2021 Wimbledon event. However, Richardson's contract was not renewed despite helping Raducanu achieve success in New York. She announced Beltz as the new coach, who had earlier guided Angelique Kerber to Grand Slam wins in 2016. The new coach, whenever announced, will be Raducanu's fourth association in a year.

Performance How has Raducanu performed in 2022?

Raducanu will next be seen at the Madrid Open, starting this weelk. Prior to this, she was humbled by Swiatek in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open. In Miami and Indian Wells, she lost in the first and second round respectively. The 2022 Australian Open saw Raducanu exit in the second round. As per WTA, this year, Raducanu has a win-loss record of 5-7.

Slam Raducanu scripted history by winning the US Open

Raducanu won the 2021 US Open women's singles final, beating Leylah Fernandez in straight sets. Raducanu bossed the show in this all-teen final to end Britain's 44-year wait for a women's singles Grand Slam champion. She played just her second career Slam event, winning 6-4, 6-3 against the 19-year-old Canadian opponent. She became the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Slam.