IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2022, 02:30 pm 3 min read

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. Having played seven games so far, GT have six wins and a loss. They are top of the standings. Meanwhile, SRH are second, having won five successive games and losing two. Here we present the complete match preview.

Wankhede hasn't produced many high-scoring affairs it is known for. The venue has hosted nine matches this season. The chasing side won the first four fixtures, while the side batting first won the next four. LSG then defended their score versus CSK on Monday. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the first innings. Pacers will be crucial once again.

The Titans have played solid cricket in the IPL 2022 season and skipper Hardik Pandya has led from the front. In the previous game, even a score of 156 was enough in the end. GT have a strong set of bowlers, led by senior pacer Mohammed Shami. With the bat, the onus will once again lie on Pandya and David Miller to play well.

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

After suffering two losses in the opening stage, SRH have turned the season around, winning five games on the trot. They have continued to hunt down opposition teams with the ball before chasing down totals. It will be interesting to see if SRH end up batting first here and what their approach would be. They have no worries with the ball whatsoever.

Gujarat Titans probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Fantasy XI (option 1): Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan (vc), Mohammed Shami Fantasy XI (option 2): Kane Williamson, Abhisbek Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan (vc), J Suchith, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Hardik Pandya has piled up 295 runs in the ongoing season at 73.75. Overall, Pandya has 1,771 runs and can get past Mahela Jayawardene (1,802). Shami has 10 wickets in IPL 2022, including 89 overall. He can surpass Pragyan Ojha (89), Praveen Kumar, and RP Singh (90 each). Rashid Khan has 101 wickets in the IPL and can get past Zaheer Khan (102).