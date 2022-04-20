Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2022, 03:40 pm 3 min read

CSK face MI in a key contest (Photo credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

In the battle of the heavy-weights, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. Interestingly, both franchises have had a forgettable run this season. CSK have just one win from six outings, while MI are yet to open their account. We present the preview.

H2H record A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 32 occasions in the cash-rich league. MI have the upper hand with 19 wins while CSK have won on 13 occasions. In India, MI have a 17-9 record in wins over CSK. At the DY Patil Stadium, CSK have beaten MI in their only outing to date (2010, final). CSK (168/5) overcame MI (146/9) by 22 runs.

Pitch report Here's the pitch report

The pitch at DY Patil Stadium is a mixed one with both batters and bowlers in fray for a keen contest. To chase in excess of 170 at this venue can be difficult. The pitch will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball with dew on offer.

MI vs CSK Both teams need to step up

The IPL 2022 season has not gone well for either sides. MI languish at the bottom, having lost all six games. CSK are a spot above with one win from six. Both sides will be eager to post a win and in this desperate situation, one expects a stern battle. Both teams have an inconsistent bowling unit and quality is something needed.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

CSK probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary MI probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary Fantasy XI (option 2): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Ishan Kishan has managed to score 22 runs off 16 balls by Dwayne Bravo, while the latter has dismissed him on one occasion. Ravindra Jadeja has 2,474 runs and is four shy of surpassing Shaun Marsh (2,477). Robin Uthappa has 4,919 runs and needs 81 more to reach the 5,000-run mark. Uthappa has aggregated 561 runs versus MI.

Do you know? Timing and TV listing

The match between MI and CSK can be watched live on Star Sports Network. It will start at 7:30 PM IST and toss will be held at 7:00 PM. It can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).