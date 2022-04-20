Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2022, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. DC have collected two wins so far (NRR of +0.219). Meanwhile, PBKS enjoy three wins from six outings (+0.109). The DC versus PBKS encounter will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Here are the key details.

Eight games have been played at the Brabourne Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. Four games have been won by teams batting first and the other four by sides batting second. The pitch has been a paradise for batters with high-scoring duels on offer. The surface will see batters play all range of shots. Spinners can be useful here at this venue.

PBKS batter Liam Livingstone has piled up 124 runs from 59 balls in the two matches his team played at Brabourne Stadium this season. His strike-rate reads 210.16 which is also the highest among the players scoring 100+ runs at a particular ground this season.

DC pacer Khaleel Ahmed has claimed five wickets from two games at Brabourne in IPL 2022. LSG's Avesh Khan has also claimed five scalps. Among spinners, DC's Kuldeep Yadav has taken seven wickets this season here. RR's Yuzvendra Chahal has the best bowling figures at Brabourne in IPL 2022 (5/40 vs KKR). Khaleel averages 11.50 in the powerplay overs at Brabourne this season.

Rajasthan Royals' 217/5 versus Kolkata Knight Riders this season is the highest total at this venue. Prior to that, DC had posted 215/5 versus KKR this season at this venue. Also, Lucknow Super Giants (211/4) chased down CSK's total of 210/7 this season.

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). Viewers can live-stream the game on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match is available for viewing across languages: Bangla, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada.