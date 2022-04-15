Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 15, 2022, 12:35 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar Yadav struck 43 against PBKS (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

A win-less Mumbai Indians (MI) would be taking on a rampant Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This would be Saturday's first double-header. MI languish at the bottom of the standings with an NRR of -1.072. Meanwhile, LSG have won three of their five matches. They enjoy an NRR of +0.174. Here's the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Batters have immensely benefited at this venue. The wicket has averaged over 190 for the first innings this season. Among bowlers, one could back the pacers to grab better numbers. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST. The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network or live streamed on the Hotstar app.

LSG LSG look menacing on paper

Lucknow Super Giants were handed a close defeat by RR in their last fixture. However, LSG's team composition and the current form of players make them a stronger side in contention than MI. They have able set of batters in KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Marcus Stoinis. Bowling has been fairly decent, with spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Krishnappa Gowtham punching economical numbers.

Do you know? How have MI fared at the Brabourne Stadium?

Mumbai Indians have a 75% win record at Brabourne. They have won six of their eight fixtures at this venue. Their maiden win at Brabourne was over RR in 2010. MI (212/6) beat the latter by four runs. Meanwhile, MI (177/5) lost to DC by four wickets in what was their season opener in 2022.

MI Can MI put an end to their losing streak?

Mumbai Indians have lost all five of their matches. Lately, MI (186/9) surrendered to PBKS, failing to chase a 199-run target. Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, and Tilak Varma have been the key figures with the willow. Bowling-wise, it has been an abysmal show. Bumrah has been economical whereas others have conceded economies over 10 on a few occasions.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

MI (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi LSG (probable XI): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, KL Rahul (LSG) has smashed 661 runs in 14 matches against MI in IPL. He averages 66.10. Quinton de Kock (LSG) has scored 188 runs across five innings this season. He averages 37.60. Tilak Varma (MI) has slammed 157 runs in five matches this season. He averages 39.25. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) has scalped 134 wickets in 111 IPL matches at 23.45.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Krunal Pandya, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Tymal Mills Fantasy XI (Option 2): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Krunal Pandya, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi