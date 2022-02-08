Sports

IPL 2022 mega auction: All you need to know

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 08, 2022, 02:37 pm 3 min read

IPL 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

With less than a week to go for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, all 10 teams would have finalized their strategy for the same. Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the IPL auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Here, we present the complete auction guide.

Over 1,000 players had registered for this year's auction.

As many as 590 cricketers have been shortlisted for the same.

Out of these, 370 are Indians, while 220 are overseas.

This year, 228 capped, 355 uncapped, and seven cricketers from Associate Nations will go under the hammer.

The mega auction will take place for the first time since 2018.

Retentions Teams were supposed to retain a maximum of four players

Before the auction list was announced, the teams were asked to retain a maximum of four players. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Mumbai Indians have retained four players, while Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad went with three. Punjab Kings retained just two players. The two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, were asked to name three draft picks.

Data How many players can a team buy?

A team can buy a maximum of 25 players, including the retained/drafted players. Similarly, a team will have to buy a minimum of 18 players, including the retained players. An IPL side can have a maximum of eight overseas players in their squad.

Players How many foreign players' slots are available in all 10 teams?

Foreign players' slots remaining in all ten teams: Chennai Super Kings: 7 (Moeen Ali) Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7 (Glenn Maxwell) Mumbai Indians: 7 (Kieron Pollard) Punjab Kings: 8 Delhi Capitals: 7 (Anrich Nortje) Kolkata Knight Riders: 6 (Andre Russell and Sunil Narine) Rajasthan Royals: 7 (Jos Buttler) Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7 (Kane Williamson) Lucknow Super Giants: 7 (Marcus Stoinis) Team Ahmedabad: 7 (Rashid Khan)

Purse Remaining purse of all 10 teams

Have a look at the remaining purse money of teams. Chennai Super Kings: Rs. 48 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs. 57 crore Mumbai Indians: Rs. 48 crore Punjab Kings: Rs. 72 crore Delhi Capitals: Rs. 47.5 crore Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs. 48 crore Rajasthan Royals: Rs. 62 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs. 68 crore Lucknow Super Giants: Rs. 59.8 crore Team Ahmedabad: Rs. 52 crore

Rules Auction will start with the marquee set

The auction will start with the marquee set of players. A total of 10 players are placed in this set. After this, the action will shift to sets of capped and uncapped players. The order will be - batters, all-rounders, wicket-keeper-batters, pacers, and spinners. For the first time, the Right to Match (RTM) card will not be available for the teams.

Drafts Draft picks by Lucknow and Ahmedabad

Lucknow Super Giants have named KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi as their three draft picks. Lucknow signed Rahul for a whopping Rs. 17 crore. They roped in Stoinis for Rs. 9.2 crore and are paying Rs. 4 crore to Bishnoi. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad have signed Hardik Pandya (Rs. 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs. 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs. 8 crore).

Part 1 IPL 2022: Players retention list

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs. 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs. 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 6 crore) DC: Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs. 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.5 crore) KKR: Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 crore).

Part 2 IPL 2022: Players retention list

MI: Rohit (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore) PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (14 crore), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore) RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore) RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore) SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore) Abdul Samad (4 crore)