Women's Ashes: Australia rout England 3-0 in ODI series

Feb 08, 2022

Australia Women won the third ODI by eight wickets (Source: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket)

Australia Women routed England 3-0 in the ODI series with an eight-wicket win in the third match. They conquered the Women's Ashes without a single defeat across all three formats. The Aussies won the three-match T20I series 1-0 before the one-off Test ended in a draw. This is the first time that Australia have won the Women's Ashes (multi-format) at home.

Match How did the match pan out?

England were reduced to 19/2 after electing to bat first. Although Tammy Beaumont scored a half-century, Emma Lamb and Heather Knight recorded single-figure scores. Natalie Sciver smashed a valuable 46 (95). Charlotte Dean was the only other batter who scored in double figures. Annabel Sutherland took four wickets as England perished on 163. Meg Lanning (57*) and Ellyse Perry (31*) drove Australia to victory.

Lanning Meg Lanning led from the front

Skipper Meg Lanning led from the front in Australia's run-chase. She slammed her 17th half-century in One-Day Internationals. Lanning smashed 57* off 70 balls with the help of 7 fours and 1 six. In the series opener, Lanning had become the second-fastest to complete 4,000 runs in women's ODIs (89th innings). Former Australian cricketer Belinda Clark reached this landmark in her 86th ODI innings.

Tahlia McGrath Tahlia McGrath: Player of the series

Medium-pacer Tahlia McGrath was adjudged the Player of the Series. She took a solitary wicket for 23 runs in the third ODI. McGrath finished as the leading wicket-taker of the three-match series. She snapped up six wickets at an average of 10.17. The 26-year-old conceded just 61 runs in three games. McGrath recorded figures of 3/4 in the second ODI.