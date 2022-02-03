Sports

Meg Lanning becomes second-fastest to 4,000 runs in women's ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 03, 2022

Meg Lanning scored 28 in the 1st ODI (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Australian skipper Meg Lanning has become the second-fastest to complete 4,000 runs in women's ODIs. The 29-year-old achieved the feat in the first ODI against England Women at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Lanning raced to 4,000 runs in her 89th ODI innings. Former Australian cricketer Belinda Clark reached this landmark in her 86th ODI innings. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does it matter?

One of the most prolific batter in Australian cricket, Lanning, has completed 4,000 runs in ODI cricket.

She has become just the third Australian woman after Clark (4,844) and Karen Rolton (4,814) to do so in ODI cricket.

Lanning is overall the 11th female cricketer to complete 4,000 ODI runs.

She broke Rolton's record of achieving the same in 103 innings.

Career A look at Lanning's ODI career

In a career spanning over a decade, Lanning has smashed 4,012 runs from 89 ODIs at an incredible average of 52.78. She has the most number of centuries in the format (14). Lanning and Suzie Bates (10) are the only batters with 10 or more ODI tons. The former's highest score of 152* came against Sri Lanka Women in the 2017 World Cup.

Do you know? Most centuries by a batter against a single team

Lanning holds the record for smashing the most centuries by a batter against a single team. She has slammed six centuries against New Zealand Women. England's Tammy Beaumont has registered three ODI centuries each against South Africa Women and Pakistan Women.

1st ODI Lanning scored 28 in the 1st ODI

Australia Women managed just 205/9 in 50 overs in the first ODI after England Women elected to field. Lanning scored 28 off 51 deliveries with the help of 4 fours. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry recorded a golden duck. Beth Mooney was Australia's top scorer. She smashed 73 off 91 balls (8 fours and 1 six). Tahlia McGrath scored a valuable 29 (48).