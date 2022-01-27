Sports

Langer, Thompson added into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Langer, Thompson added into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 27, 2022, 02:44 pm 4 min read

Langer guided Australia to their first-ever T20 World Cup title in 2021 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian cricket team's former Test opener and current head coach Justin Langer on Thursday was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. In the women's category, the honor was awarded to veteran pacer Raelee Thompson. Thompson, who also had the opportunity to lead the Australian women's team during her illustrative career, is considered a pioneer of women's sports in the nation.

Context Why does it matter?

In 1995, Melbourne Cricket Club put forward the proposal for the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

It was officially opened in 1996.

To be eligible for induction, a player must be retired from international cricket for five years.

The current selection panel for induction consists of Peter King, Belinda Clark, Mark Taylor, Paul Sheahan, Todd Greenberg, Nick Hockley, Ben Horne and Greg Baum.

Twitter Post The 58th inductee

The 58th inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame!



Congratulations, Justin Langer 👏 #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/w8BroIBw3M — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 27, 2022

Details A glance at Langer's cricketing career

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Langer made his Test debut in January 1993 and went on to become one of their best openers in the format. He donned the Baggy Green on 105 occasions and scored 7,696 runs at an impressive average of 45.27. He also struck 23 hundreds and 30 half-centuries in the red-ball format. He represented Australia in eight ODIs and scored 160 runs at 32.00.

Coach Langer's stint as Australia coach

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Langer was appointed as Australia coach in 2018 following the Sandpaper Gate saga. He replaced Darren Lehmann, who had stepped down after the scandal. He guided Australia to their first-ever T20 World Cup title in 2021. Australia won Ashes 2021-22 series 4-0 at home. They drew the Ashes series 2-2 in England in 2019. They also reached the semi-final of 2021 50-over World Cup.

Statement Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman King on Langer's induction

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

"Justin's contribution to Australian cricket spans across four separate decades," Peter King said. "First as a player, as part of one of the most successful teams that world cricket has ever seen. As a coach, he entered the role at a time of great need and led Australia with great distinction, a team which the Australian public is very proud of," he added.

Twitter Post The 59th inductee

Congratulations to Raelee Thompson - the 59th inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/KZNJPysPM4 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 27, 2022

Stats Raelee Thompson's career

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@CricketAus)

Thompson made her international debut for Australia against New Zealand Women during Melbourne Test in 1972. Thompson made her ODI debut against Trinidad & Tobago Women during the inaugural edition of the Women's World Cup in 1973. She played 16 Tests and 23 ODIs and claimed 57 and 24 wickets respectively. Under her captaincy, Australia won the Ashes series at home after 30 years.

Statement King on Thompson's induction

"Raelee is similarly a deserved induction, given her outstanding contribution to the game at a time where there was little fanfare at the elite level," King said. "She is no doubt one of our great pioneering female cricketers and represented the Baggy Green with such distinction - she is a worthy recipient of this recognition," he added.

Part 1 Part 1: Australia Hall of Fame Inductees

Inducted 1996 - Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O'Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall and Dennis Lillee Inducted 2000 - Warwick Armstrong, Neil Harvey and Allan Border Inducted 2001 - Bill Woodfull and Arthur Morris Inducted 2002 - Stan McCabe and Greg Chappell Inducted 2003 - Lindsay Hassett and Ian Chappell

Part 2 Part 2: Australia Hall of Fame Inductees

Inducted 2004 - Hugh Trumble and Alan Davidson Inducted 2005 - Clem Hill and Rod Marsh Inducted 2006 - Monty Noble and Bob Simpson Inducted 2007 - Charles Macartney and Richie Benaud Inducted 2008 - George Giffen and Ian Healy Inducted 2009 - Steve Waugh Inducted 2010 - Bill Lawry and Graham McKenzie Inducted 2011 - Mark Taylor and Doug Walters

Part 3 Part 3: Australia Hall of Fame Inductees

Inducted 2012 - Shane Warne Inducted 2013 - Charlie Turner and Glenn McGrath Inducted 2014 - Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark Inducted 2015 - Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder Inducted 2016 - Jeff Thomson and Wally Grout Inducted 2017 - David Boon, Matthew Hayden and Betty Wilson Inducted 2018 - Norm O'Neill, Ricky Ponting and Karen Rolton

Information Part 4: Australia Hall of Fame Inductees

Inducted 2019 - Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Dean Jones and Billy Murdoch Inducted 2020 - Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott Inducted 2021 - Johnny Mullagh (Unaarrimin), Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar Inducted 2022 - Justin Langer and Raelee Thompson