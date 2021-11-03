T20 World Cup, Australia vs Bangladesh: Preview, stats, and more

Australia and Bangladesh face each other in the ICC T20 WC

Australia and Bangladesh will face each other in a crucial Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday. The match is set to be held in Dubai. Notably, Australia are placed third in Group 1, having won two games from three outings. On the other hand, Bangladesh have lost all four matches so far. Here's the preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two teams have faced each other on nine occasions in T20Is. Australia have won five games versus the Tigers, who on the other hand have sealed four victories. The two teams have met four times in the ICC T20 World Cup. The Aussies have maintained a 100% record. Australia won in 2007, 2010, 2014, and 2016 respectively.

Key details about the match

All seven matches in Dubai have been won by teams chasing. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. The pitch is well balanced and promises aplenty. Batters need to be patient and play as per their strengths. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australia are aiming to get the job done

Australia will aim to bounce back after being handed a defeat by England. They are in the race for earning a berth in the semis and a sound victory will be massive in terms of enhancing their chances. Bangladesh have struggled in the Super 12 stage and Aussies will be confident to get the job done. They need a strong batting show.

Bangladesh have failed to hit the right chords

Bangladesh haven't been up to their best, losing all four games so far since progressing from the Round 1. It will be a huge task for the Tigers to come out roaring against a top Aussie outfit. Bangladesh will need the batters to come good. Senior players should show the urgency. With the ball, Bangladesh are decent and can test an inconsistent Aussie batting.

Here are the top performers

Aaron Finch has amassed 2,554 runs in T20Is and can get past Paul Stirling (2,570) to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in the format. Mahmudullah (1,924) can become the first Bangladesh batter to hit 2,000-plus T20I runs. Mushfiqur Rahim (1,464) can get to 1,500 runs. Mustafizur Rahman (84 wickets) can surpass Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal (85 each) in terms of wickets.

A look at the probable XI of both teams

Australia probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Bangladesh probable Xi: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam