Sports

SA vs India, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul elects to bat

South Africa and India are locking horns in the 2nd ODI

South Africa and India are squaring off in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Boland Park, Paarl. The Proteas lead the ODI series 1-0 after winning the series opener by 31 runs. India won the first Test in Centurion but are yet to win an international match on the tour. Skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Details Key details about the 2nd ODI

Boland Park in Paarl will host the second ODI. It will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The surface here assisted batters in the series opener. It was on the slower side as Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo picked four wickets between them. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Spotlight Will Virat Kohli enter the record books?

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed 51 (63) in the series opener. Kohli's last seven ODI scores in South Africa read as - 51, 129*, 36, 75, 160*, 46*, and 112. The 33-year-old will be eyeing his 44th ODI ton. He could equal former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting in terms of international centuries. Overall, Kohli (70) is behind Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).

Do you know? Jasprit Bumrah has been ruling the roost

Jasprit Bumrah has the second-most ODI wickets since his debut in 2016 after Trent Boult (120). The former has taken 110 wickets from 68 ODIs at 25.30 so far. He has the best economy rate (4.66) among the top 10 bowlers in this period.

Playing XI Here are the teams

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, and Tabraiz Shamsi.