Copa del Rey: Real Madrid beat Elche to reach quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 01:14 pm 3 min read

Spanish Super Cup champions Real Madrid overcame Elche in extra-time to book their berth in the last eight of the Copa del Rey. After a goalless 90 minutes, Elche took the lead with a free kick scored by Gonzalo Verdu. Marcelo was sent off for Real, who still managed to go ahead with goals from Isco and Eden Hazard. Here are further details.

Real found a way to turn the contest around after going behind at a crucial juncture of the match and being a man down.

However, their experienced players in the form of Isco and Hazard delivered the goods.

Real have been strong this season and are aiming to win multiple honors after lifting the Spanish Super Cup recently.

Elche saw Carrillo waste a glorious chance from three yards out in the 12th minute. As the half progressed, Real grew stronger and Eduardo Camavinga curled a 12-yard strike straight into the keeper. Real had another chance right before half-time. At extra-time, Real leveled the proceedings with Dani Ceballos' shot flicking off Isco. And then, Hazard rounded the keeper to fire home.

Hazard Maiden goal for Hazard this season

Belgium international Hazard has been involved in two goals in his last two games for Los Blancos (1 goal and 1 assist). As per Opta, this is as he amassed in his previous 17 games in all competitions (2 assists). The former Chelsea star scored his maiden goal this season and now has six for the club in 60 appearances.

Numbers Notable numbers achieved in the game

As per Opta, Ceballos has provided his third assist for Real . Interestingly, all of them have come in this competition. This is also his second assist to Isco. Isco has raced to 53 goals in 347 appearances. Prior to this win, Real were eliminated in two of their previous nine knockout games in Copa del Rey when they went to extra-time (excluding finals).

Information Barca beaten 3-2 by Athletic Club

Barcelona's poor 2021-22 season continued as they were knocked out by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey. Barca managed to equalize in the 93rd minute through Pedri after trailing 2-1. At extra-time, Iker Muniain scored the winning goal via a penalty.

Feats Notable feats achieved in the Athletic versus Barca game

Muniain is the first Athletic player to score at least twice in a single game against Barcelona in all competitions since Aritz Aduriz on August 2015. This was the second time ever Barca and Athletic went to extra-time in Copa del Rey since the 1942 final. Barca made 22 passes before Ferran Torres' goal. It's their longest pass sequence ending in goal this season.