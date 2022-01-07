Philippe Coutinho signs for Aston Villa on loan

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 07:04 pm 3 min read

Coutinho has joined Villa on loan (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Premier League club Aston Villa have signed Barcelona's Phlippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season. The former Liverpool playmaker will unite with Steven Gerrard at Viila. Gerrard has played an influential role in getting Coutinho to Villa. The deal is subject to a medical and a work permit being granted. Villa have an option to buy the 29-year-old Coutinho.

Context Why does it matter?

This is a good move for all parties involved.

Barca wanted to move on from Coutinho after recently signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Coutinho wanted a fresh start and be involved more.

The opportunity to work with his former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was tempting.

Gerrard has been vocal in his praise for Coutinho and will aim to get the best out of him.

Barca Coutinho's numbers at Barca

(Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Coutinho joined Barcelona in a £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018. He scored 10 goals in 22 matches in the 2017-18 season for Barca. Next season saw Coutinho score 11 times in 54 matches. After returning from his loan spell, Coutinho didn't get much playing time. In 2020-21, he scored thrice in 14 games. This season, he netted twice in 16 matches.

Information Coutinho was on loan at Bayern

Coutinho had joined German giants Bayern Munich on loan for the 2020-21 season. The Brazilian player played 38 games for the Bavarians, scoring 11 times. He won three trophies with Bayern, including the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Stats A look at Coutinho's career stats

Coutinho started his career with Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, scoring five times in 43 matches. He made 47 appearances for Inter Milan, scoring five times. In between, Coutinho was on loan at Espanyol, scoring five times in 16 matches. In 2012, he moved to Liverpool. Coutinho scored 54 goals in 201 matches for them. For Barca, he scored 26 times in 106 games.

(Photo credit: Twitter/@@AVFCOfficial)

Gerrard praised the versatile Coutinho. "Sixty three caps for Brazil, a serial winner, played for Barcelona, was incredible at Liverpool," he said to the club's official site. "I can understand why a lot of supporters up and down the country are speaking about him. I don't think you get a nickname as a Magician if you're not a special footballer," he added.

Twitter Post Gerrard on magician Coutinho

"I don't think you get a nickname as a 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗻 if you're not a special footballer." ✨



Steven Gerrard on Philippe Coutinho, who has agreed terms to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park, with an option to buy. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BFbxhGLxkR — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

Information Villa are placed 13th in the PL table

Villa are placed 13th in the Premier League table, having played 19 games. They have claimed seven wins, one draw, and 11 losses. Villa have collected 22 points so far. With Coutinho joining, the target will be to claim crucial points ahead.